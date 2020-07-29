Leo Pimple

Sergeant Major Leo J. Pimple (Retired), 82, of Sierra Vista Arizona passed away July 20, 2020 at his home in Sierra Vista Arizona with his beloved wife Clara at his side. Graveside services were held at the Southern Arizona Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista on July 24, 2020. He was the driving force in the planning, solicitation of funds and construction of the cemetery and carillon. Leo was born in Fleming, Colorado on November 18, 1937 to Roy and Marcella (Gollobith) Pimple. He graduated from Holy Cross Abbey High School in Canon City, Colorado. In May of 1956 he joined the U.S. Army where he served a myriad of positions during his 26 years of service to his country including a tour of duty in Viet Nam. He was the recipient of 13 different medals and ribbons. He was a member of several Veterans and service clubs where he was a dedicated worker and held many positions in the clubs he attended. In 2017 for his work in these organizations he was inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of fame. During his retirement one of his passions was the completion of restoring a 1951 Ford 3/4 ton pickup that was used on the family farm in the Fleming/St. Peters community. He received several awards in auto shows for his efforts. While in the Army he and his family traveled to many countries. After his retirement, along with his wife Clara, they traveled extensively throughout the States. Leo is survived by his wife Clara (Billock) Pimple; sons Danny and Matt; daughter Michelle; brother Wayne (Betty); sister Rita Jo VanDriel; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Marcella; brothers Ray and Gene; sister Marlene Sator; brother in law Charlie VanDriel; former wife Gloria Kues and son David.

