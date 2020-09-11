1/1
Leon Jackson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Duane Jackson who almost always went by Duane, age 78, died at Saint Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado on August 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Calvary Church Aurora, Colorado. There will be an open house for viewing from 12:00-1:00 and after the service until 3:00. Duane was born February 15, 1942 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Dale and Lucille (Schiller) Jackson. They lived in Manitou, Oklahoma and later in Dill City, Oklahoma. He attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma and got his master's degree from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. Later he completed his PhD in Agronomy from Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. He was the head of the soil testing laboratory at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Then he moved to Sterling, Colorado where he lived for over 40 years. Throughout his life he was an agronomist helping farmers in northeastern Colorado and Nebraska. Often, he would take soil samples and have them analyzed to see what nutrients were missing from the soil. He also would tell farmers what kind of bugs were eating their crops. Duane was a Christian and a member of Calvary Baptist Church as well as several other churches throughout his life. Frequently he would run the sound equipment for church services and also hosted 5 Day Bible clubs at his home. He was also a Gideon and helped to distribute Bibles in northeastern Colorado. Duane enjoyed photography, biking, working outside, and fixing things including cars. Duane was married to Mitzi Jackson from 1965-1979. He is survived by daughter Sheila Jackson of Aurora, daughter April Robbins and husband Jim of Centennial, son Abe Jackson of Sterling; sister Judy Soto and husband Pete of Globe, Arizona; grand-daughter Amber Mack of Denver, grand-daughter Kayla Kurz and husband Jonathan of Parker, grandson Cody Robbins stationed currently at Fort Benning, GA; great grandson Aden Mack and great grandson Aivan Mack of Denver. Duane was preceded in death by his mother Lucille Jackson and his father Dale Jackson. Interment will be at the Sayre-Doxey Cemetery in Sayre, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Calvary Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Calvary Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved