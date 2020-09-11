Leon Duane Jackson who almost always went by Duane, age 78, died at Saint Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado on August 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Calvary Church Aurora, Colorado. There will be an open house for viewing from 12:00-1:00 and after the service until 3:00. Duane was born February 15, 1942 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Dale and Lucille (Schiller) Jackson. They lived in Manitou, Oklahoma and later in Dill City, Oklahoma. He attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma and got his master's degree from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. Later he completed his PhD in Agronomy from Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. He was the head of the soil testing laboratory at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Then he moved to Sterling, Colorado where he lived for over 40 years. Throughout his life he was an agronomist helping farmers in northeastern Colorado and Nebraska. Often, he would take soil samples and have them analyzed to see what nutrients were missing from the soil. He also would tell farmers what kind of bugs were eating their crops. Duane was a Christian and a member of Calvary Baptist Church as well as several other churches throughout his life. Frequently he would run the sound equipment for church services and also hosted 5 Day Bible clubs at his home. He was also a Gideon and helped to distribute Bibles in northeastern Colorado. Duane enjoyed photography, biking, working outside, and fixing things including cars. Duane was married to Mitzi Jackson from 1965-1979. He is survived by daughter Sheila Jackson of Aurora, daughter April Robbins and husband Jim of Centennial, son Abe Jackson of Sterling; sister Judy Soto and husband Pete of Globe, Arizona; grand-daughter Amber Mack of Denver, grand-daughter Kayla Kurz and husband Jonathan of Parker, grandson Cody Robbins stationed currently at Fort Benning, GA; great grandson Aden Mack and great grandson Aivan Mack of Denver. Duane was preceded in death by his mother Lucille Jackson and his father Dale Jackson. Interment will be at the Sayre-Doxey Cemetery in Sayre, Oklahoma.

