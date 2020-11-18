Leonard Eugene Jones, 82 passed away Saturday, October 19, 2020 in El Centro, CA. Leonard will be laid to rest next to his wife and daughter at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, CO. Leonard was born October 16, 1938 in Sterling, Colorado to Leonard Joseph Jones and Josephine Pearl Jones. He was raised on a farm in Atwood, Colorado and attended school there. He worked on the farm until he married Judy Gay Rossen and they moved to Merino, Colorado. In the early years they loved and cared for 23 foster children. Over the years, he moved with his family to Indiana and then moved back to Merino and then finally settling in El Centro in 1988 where they could be close to their daughter Lynette and her family. He worked as a truck driver and later became an electrician. While he was in El Centro, he worked in electric wholesales until he retired. Leonard and Judy loved to dance and were active in the Desert Sundancers square dance club. They were also members of the Elks Club. Leonard was an active supporter of the Southwest Racing Association and raced a few years with his grandson Lance and son-in-law Aaron. After he stopped racing, his love of racing continued as he would attend their races whenever he was able to. Leonard was a supporter of his grandson in his continued racing career. He is preceded in death by his wife Judy in 2019, parents and daughters Kristin Elizabeth and Teresa Sue. Leonard is survived by his brother Robert; sisters Barbara (Armando) Baray, Nancy (Eugene) Rohleder, Linda Griess, Shirley Adams, Marlene (Gerald) Skrzynear, Darlene (Lynn) Harnly and Loretta (Kenneth) Maxwell; sisters-in-law Carol Kay (Keith) Gentry and Joyce Rossen; daughters Lynette (Aaron) Mari and Norma (Nick) Hoppal; grandchildren Lance (Sandie) Mari, Heather (Chris) Gutierrez, Daniel Saxton, Brooke, Sonya and Raquel; great-grandchildren Summer, Sonny, Alexis, Allyah, Adylessa and Audrey and many nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made in Leonard's memory to Sterling Elk's Lodge #1336, 321 Ash Street, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store