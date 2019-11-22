|
Leroy George Irwin, 68, of Sterling passed away Nov. 11, 2019. A private service will be held at a later date. Leroy was born Sept. 27, 1951 in Wakeeney, KS to George Irwin and Lidwinia Knoll Irwin. He attended Sexton School and Sterling High School. Leroy worked as a roofer for Spelts Roofing. Leroy liked putting together Creatures of Sea Monkies, and also liked to draw. He loved his family very much and he loved life. Leroy is survived by his son Timmy; sister Loretta (Robert) Turner of Sterling; nephews Robert (Barbara) Turner Jr. of Hillrose, Rich Turner of Sterling, Toby Michaels of Ft. Collins, Paige (Destiny) Turner of Atwood, and Christopher (Mikky) Turner of Cheyenne, WY; Nieces Jessica (Moises) Renteria of Sterling, and Alex Cudd of Hillrose; great nieces and nephews Aubrey Renteria, Lucas Renteria, Aydan Tuner, Zeke Turner, Nelilah Turner, Andrew Cudd, Iris Cudd, and Violet Turner. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents George and Lidwinia Irwin, brothers Edward Knoll and Richard Irwin, and nephew Zachary Cudd. Memorial may be made to the Leroy Irwin Memorial Fund in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 22, 2019