Lester Kuhlman

Dr. Lester Ramon Kuhlman died on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 84. A private funeral was held on April 14, 2020 and interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. Visitation with the family will be held from 2 -4 pm, Sunday July 19, 2020 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home in Sterling, Colorado. Dr. Kuhlman was born on May 2, 1935 to William John and Mary Ruth Kuhlman on the family farm near Creighton, Nebraska, graduated in Iowa from Clarinda High School and attended Junior College from 1952-1954. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957 and was stationed in Mindelheim, Germany. Upon discharge, he attended Iowa State University graduating with a B.S. in Animal Science in 1959. Les married Ruth Joan Bruett of Winterset, Iowa on June 28, 1959. They moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma where he earned his Master's in Animal Nutrition (1962) and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry in 1963. He was a Professor at Northeastern Missouri State in Kirksville, MO from 1963-1965, a Nutritional Consultant for Ralston Purina in Saint Louis and Denver from 1965-73, and Managed Triple G Feedlot in Brighton, Colorado from 1973-75. The family moved to Sterling, Colorado when Les established his own composting company. His work expanded nationally and internationally, to include consulting and conference presentations, which gave him and Joan the opportunity to travel the world. He served on the boards and held offices for Colorado Cattle Feeders, National Lamb Feeders Association, and Composting News and contributed to the BioCycle publications. He was highly respected throughout the composting/recycling industry being dubbed the "Grandfather of Composting" and was viewed as a kind, honest and fair man who was always willing to share his knowledge. He was a devoted husband and father and a caring, gentle soul who loved a good conversation over coffee, beer, pie or ice-cream, a good card game, and teasing his grandchildren and attending their various activities. He was also a faithful member at First English Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Rhoda Faye Wiedenbacher. Les is survived by his wife Joan; his sister Anita Snook; three daughters: Karla Noland (husband Martin), Karen Herklotz (husband David), and Kathy Coverly (husband Jeff); seven grandchildren: Sarah Noland Miller, Renee Noland, Heidi Noland, Natalie Herklotz, Katie Herklotz, Andrew Coverly, and Alyse Coverly; and one great-grandson, Jack Miller.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store