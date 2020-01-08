|
|
Linda Bahr Lundquist was born to Rosemary and Edwin Bahr in Great Bend KS on November 28th, 1954. She married Timothy Keith Lundquist in 1978. Linda loved to spend time with her family. She was always up for a round of cards with her mom and siblings. She attended auctions and made a living as an antique and collectable dealer for over two decades. As with all things, she took an unpretentious approach to her work and focused on connecting people with whatever odd thing they may need. Linda poured endless love and devotion into her children Andrew and Betsy, and can be credited for all of their goodness and successes in life, and equally for any yet to come. Through good times and bad she was kind, supportive and had such stability and consistency that built such extraordinary value in knowing her. She was always available to lend a hand. Linda was a free thinker, she placed no value in appearances, status, or possessions. She saw past labels and had a deep love and acceptance for people on the whole. She always had a strong idea about who she was and knew her value, that provided a strong indelible example for her children and those lucky enough to count her among their family and friends. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered for many years to come. She is survived by her two children, Betsy Lundquist and Andrew Lundquist, her mother Rosemary Bahr, five siblings, Debbie Bahr, David Bahr, Diana Vatole, Edwin Joseph Bahr, and Lesa Paulison. Sisters in law (and spirit) Patricia Nygren, Theodora Weber, Kaye Bahr, Darlene Bahr, Lovelin Makua, and brother in law Dennis Lundquist. She is preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Keith Lundquist, her father Edwin Bahr, sister Donna Bahr, stepson Timothy James Lundquist, mother and father in law Echo and George Lundquist. A celebration of Linda will be held at the Heritage Center in Sterling on January 11th from noon to 3.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 8, 2020