Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sterling Foursquare Church
1949 - 2019
Linda Marie McDonald, 69, of Sterling passed away Sept. 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, Oct. 7 at the Sterling Foursquare Church with Pastor Bob Duffield officiating. Linda was born December 27, 1949 to Lester and Florence (Christeleit) Mason in Sterling, CO. She attended Sterling High School and NJC. Linda was legal assistant. Linda enjoyed camping, fishing, tending her flower garden and cooking. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughter Masi. Linda is survived by her husband Hank McDonald; daughter Trudi Wells of Sterling; granddaughter Masi Wells of Sterling; brother Bill (Joyce) Mason of TN; special niece Shawna Huffsmith of Como, CO; nephew Mike (Angela) Mason of Sterling; and numerous nieces and nephews. Linda is preceded in death by her parents Lester and Florence Mason; brother David Mason; and grandson Phoenix Wells. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Linda McDonald Memorial Fund, c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 2, 2019
