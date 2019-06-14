|
Lisa Dee Thaxton, 63 of Boise Idaho, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2019. Lisa was born and raised in Sterling, Colorado, by her parents Wes and Susan Boggs. She graduated in 1974 from Sterling High School. She married the love of her life, Bill Thaxton, in 1975. The couple moved to Texas where they had their first daughter, Amanda Jo. After moving back to Colorado, they had their second daughter, Alexis Susan, in Fort Collins. The family moved to California where they lived several years before settling in Boise. Lisa enjoyed traveling, playing bridge with her many friends, was an avid Denver Broncos fan, and a fabulous cook. She was known for her great sense of humor and the ability to make everyone feel special. Lisa is survived by and will be deeply missed by; her loving husband, Bill; mother, Susan; step-father, Clayton Klaburner; sisters, Pamela (Boggs) Smith, Lorri (Boggs) Atencio and Gretchen Boggs; daughters, Amanda Thaxton and Alexis Thaxton; grandson, Micah Thaxton; granddaughter, Xoey Thaxton; nieces, Briana Bauder and Tawny Atencio; nephews, David and Benjamin Bodkin; great-nephews, Ian Ogle and Bradyn Bodkin; and great-niece, Brooklyn Bodkin. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Boggs; grandparents, Wes Sr. and Ruth Boggs and Mildred and Earl Elliott; and Uncle Bill Elliott.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 14, 2019