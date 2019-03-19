|
Lloyd A. Hobbs, 74, of Sterling passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Sterling. Cremation was selected and per Lloyd's request no formal services will be held. Lloyd was born on October 9, 1944 in Sterling to Floyd and Wilda Jean (Hayden) Hobbs. He graduated from Sterling High School, class of 1963. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963-69. He worked at the Sterling Beef Plant for many years and retired from Journal Office Supply. On June 1, 1970, he married Joan Lenihan. They were married for 45 years. Lloyd was a member of the Sterling Elks Lodge and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and archeology. Lloyd is survived by his daughter Melissa (Ed) L. Zinn of Silt, CO; son Alan (Niki) D. Hobbs of Wellington, CO; grandchildren: Nicole, Alicia, Erika, and Declynn; brothers Cliff Hobbs, Virgil Hobbs, Rick Hobbs, and Greg Artzer; sisters Jean Ervin and Tonna Hobbs; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Hobbs, and parents Floyd and Wilda. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Lloyd Hobbs memorial fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 19, 2019