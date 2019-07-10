|
Lloyd Eugene Stanley, 85, of Sterling, CO, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Sterling. Lloyd's family will receive friends from 4 - 6 p.m., Sunday, July 14 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 15th at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Rev. Jodie Harless officiating. The service will conclude at the chapel. Lloyd was born October 17, 1933 in Salem, Oregon to Leslie Thomas Stanley and Gladys Margaret Henry Stanley. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1951. During his teen years, Lloyd was a member of 4-H. He attended the State Fair, showing his prize chickens. Lloyd's interest in the Logan County Fair continued, in 1953 he met Marlene Bunning at the Fair. He continued attending the fair through the years, enjoying the many events. Lloyd and Marlene Joyce Bunning were united in marriage May 29, 1954. They shared 65 years of marriage. He started his lengthy car selling career with Ray Smith Motors in 1960-1979. He and Ken Scheck operated S & S Sales and Service from 1979-1985. Then he operated S & S Auto from 198 5-2000. He finished his career working with his son Steve at Stanley Motors. Still not quite ready to retire, he worked part-time at S & S Repair. His children hosted a community party in 2010 to celebrate his 50 years of selling cars. Lloyd was a people person and had the gift of gab. He enjoyed anything involving cars. Lloyd acquired a vast collection of miniature classic cars. He founded the Old Pickup Club so folks could gather monthly and socialize. Lloyd's family was an important part of his life. He loved his dogs and had many faithful companions. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Marlene, children: Vickie (Ken) Scheck of Sterling; Joyce (Scott) Swanson of Golden; Steve (Karen) Stanley of Sterling; siblings: Roger (Jeri) Stanley of Sun City, AZ; Ron (Verli) Stanley of Sterling; Marge (Larry) Klein of Ft. Lupton; and Shirley Ertle of Greeley. Grandchildren: Nicole Ulrich, Jamie Cox, Chelsey Bokhoven, Megan Swiger, Andrea Peacock, Kara Walsh, Larissa Stanley, Cody Debus and Brittany Schlenz. 16 great grandchildren plus 1 on the way; in addition to numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Joyce Stanley, LaDean Stanley and Thomas D. Stanley. Lloyd requested attendees wear casual western attire. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Logan County Humane Society, 2250 Leisure Lane, Sterling, CO 80751 will be appreciated.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 10, 2019