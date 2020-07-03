Lois Bedford-Bright

Lois Jane Bedford-Bright, 92 of Sterling passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Devonshire Acres. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. James R. Nash as officiant. The service will conclude at the church. Lois was born June 11, 1928 in Denver, Colorado to Alton and Kathryn (Noble) Towle. She graduated North High School in Denver Colorado in 1946. She then went to college and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in 1969, BS in Biology and Secondary Teaching. Lois married Richard C. (Dick) Bedford on June 17, 1949 in Greeley, Colorado. He passed away in 1992. She later married George Bright on March 23, 2002 in Sterling, Colorado. He passed away in 2014. She was a co-owner with her husband Dick at Bedford Upholstery in Sterling Colorado. She also taught students and substituted at Sterling High School. Lois was a licensed agent at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance and was also co-owner with her son, Tom at Bedford Furniture. Lois was a member of Sigma Upsilon Sorority at Colorado Teacher's College in Greeley Colorado; President of the Episcopal Church Women of Colorado in Denver, Colorado; PEO, American Legion Auxiliary, BPOE Does, all in Sterling. She served on the Urban Renewal Authority Committee and sang with the Master Chorale in Sterling for many years. Lois loved all things in nature, especially bird watching and identification, she enjoyed camping at Red Feather Lakes and the Colorado Rockies. She also enjoyed boating with Dick on the old green pontoon boat at North Sterling Reservoir. She is preceded in death by her parents Al and Kathryn; brothers Guy and Dean (Barbara) Towle; husband Dick Bedford and husband George Brigh and her dear friends John and Pam Spence. Lois is survived by her sons Richard Cary Bedford and wife Nancy, Thomas Bedford and wife Jennifer all of Sterling CO; daughter Holly Horner and husband Butch of Greeley CO; grandchildren Rosey (Nancy-Jeanne) Horner of New Orleans, LA, Chett (Debbie) Horner of Salt Lake City, UT; Carson Bedford and Caleb Bedford of Sterling, CO; great-grandchildren Chris (Megan) Crites, and Kayla Crites and great-great grandchildren Garret, Liam, Ryder, and Bentley Crites. Contributions may be made to in Lois' name to Smile Train, in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store