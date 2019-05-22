|
Lois M. Bell, 89 of Sterling passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Sterling Living Center. Lois' family will receive friends from 10:00 - 12:00, Friday, May 24 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery. Lois was born July 29, 1929 in Denver, Colorado to Lester R. and Violet E. Martin. She married Joe Davis and to this union was born four children; Ronald E., Gary, Jo Anne and Sandra. Their marriage ended in 1974. She moved to California in 1978 and met and married David Bell. They managed apartment buildings for 11 years and then moved to Sedgwick. This marriage ended in 1997. Lois loved to travel, dance and visit her many friends. Her family was her life. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Asher; her father and mother; her two sisters, Ruby Martin and Mary Martin Ogden; grandson Rick, Joe Davis and David Bell and several aunts, uncles and close friends. Lois is survived by her children, Ronald, Gary and Jo Anne Davis all of Sterling, CO and Sandra Pavey of Proctor, CO; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 22, 2019