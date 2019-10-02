|
Loma Louise Engelhaupt, 90 left on her journey on Saturday, September 28, 2019 to join her beloved husband Calvin, whom she dearly loved and missed. Viewing will be held from 1 to 4 pm, Friday, October 4 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5 at First English Lutheran Church with Rev. Richard von Steinman officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Loma was born July 29, 1929 in Sterling, Colorado to Florian and Vinnie L. (Hecht) Montgomery. Loma's mother died when she was 9 months old. Her loving grandparents David William and Mary Eliza (Munday) Hecht raised Loma as their own child. On April 19, 1958, Loma married her long time best friend & sweetheart Calvin Engelhaupt. They were married at the First English Lutheran Church and lived in Sterling, Colorado all their lives. Loma graduated from Sterling High School in 1947 and attended classes at NJC. After college, she went to work for British American Oil Producing Company, (Toronto Pipeline) aka Gulf Refining Company from the beginning of Oil operations until they closed operations in Sterling. Shortly after, Loma and Calvin went into Real Estate Management. Loma was a longtime member of First English Lutheran Church and lifetime member of V.F.W. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and beloved husband Calvin on October 18, 2012, brothers Evan, Norman and Lester Hecht. Loma is survived by her very special caring and loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Contributions may be made in Loma's memory to in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 2, 2019