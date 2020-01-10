|
|
LoRee Carroll Knudson, 82 of Sterling passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 13 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14 at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area A in Denver. LoRee was born July 15, 1937 in Sterling, Colorado to Lewis Joseph and Lillis Belle (Patterson) Knudson. After graduating from Sterling High School, he worked as a steel worker, welder, and a truck driver. LoRee served in the Air Force and was honorably discharged as an Airman 2nd Class; faithfully serving his country from 1963-1966. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, and gardening. He especially enjoyed growing tomatoes. LoRee is survived by his daughter Sara Johnson of Castle Rock; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to the LoRee Knudson Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1046, Sterling, Colorado 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 10, 2020