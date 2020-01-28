Home

Lorene Ottosen, 92, of Sterling, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Sterling. Visitation will be at Tennant Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Private family service will be held at Tennant Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Ottosen was born to Simon Ranum and Mabel Houk on the family farm northeast of Wray in Alvin, CO on June 23, 1927. She married Roy Ottosen on August 10, 1945 in St. Francis, Kansas. The Ottosen's raised their seven children, living in Proctor from 1946 until moving to Crook in 1952; then to Iliff in 1954, and to Sterling in 1957. Mrs. Ottosen was an avid gardener and loved spending time outdoors among her beautiful flower beds. She also had a love of country western music and western movies. She is survived by her sons Robert Ottosen of Scottsdale, AZ, Dale Ottosen of Sterling; daughters Carol Arnold of Durango, Lori Fuller of Sterling, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Ottosen, sons Larry Ottosen and Dean Ottosen; daughter Ladonna Mannon, three brothers; Oliver, Albert, Orville, and four sisters; Opal, Erma, Ulah, and Blanche.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 28, 2020
