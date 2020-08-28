Lorraine Carrasco, 93, passed away peacefully at home in Sterling on August 22nd. Born to Joseph & Constance Delgado in LaVeta, CO, in 1926, she lived her entire life in Colorado, most of it with loving husband, Tony Carrasco, by her side. They met as children, and as teens would accompany each other to dances and fairs as far away as Ft. Morgan and Greeley. Just like in the movies, Lorraine agreed to be married when Tony went off to war and so was wed at his Army base in Paris, TX in 1944. After VJ Day, they started a family of 5 children: Art, Adam (stillborn), Eddie, Vicki (Sunnee) and Laurie (Kim). Lorraine was always the mothering kind; as a child she helped raise her siblings and was always happy to watch the smaller neighboring kids if their parents were away. She told a documentarian in 2004, "I always liked kids. Give me the kids!" She got her wish: she was blessed with 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, family in many states and the immortal nickname, "Nan." For decades, her stately well-kept home on Broadway was a way station and meeting place for these "kids," and her siblings and friends from far and wide. They came to get hugs from their petite Nan; to hear her perfect giggle and "Oh gosh!"; and to observe her looking on and smiling (which she always was). Lorraine was received in the hereafter by her parents, Joseph & Constance Delgado; siblings, Joe (Junior) and Victor Delgado, Viola Gallegos and Connie Flores; her sons Eddie and Adam; and her beloved husband, Tony (Pop). She is survived by sisters Vicky Engelland of Sidney, NE, Bonnie Delgado of Aurora, CO and Elsie Teeter of Bucklin, MO; her son Art and her daughters Vicki (James) Moorehead and Kim (Bob) Montgomery (who tended to her lovingly in recent years). Happily, her grandkids, Eric Carrasco and Marti Ferguson of Denver; Lorain Miller of Scottsdale AZ, AJ Moorehead of Los Angeles, Holly Knight of Alabama and the 8 great-grandkids, Shane & Zeke Ferguson, Emilio, Nico & Carina Carrasco, and Zoe & Ava Knight, are all well, including a 1-yr-old - Ellia Sterling - named in memory of Nan-and-Pop's hometown. Nan Lorraine will be missed every day.

