Louis Gonzales, 54 of Iliff, CO passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. The family will be making plans for a Celebration of Life for Lou at a later date. Louis was born October 27th, 1965 to Jesus and Mary Gonzales. He attended school and graduated from Caliche High School in 1985. He worked at Wisdom Manufacturing before moving to Fort Collins and returned to Sterling to pursue his passion of woodworking. He built several pieces of woodwork for his family and friends that will be cherished forever. Lou loved football and coached at Caliche High School for many years. During his time he coached and mentored many players, "Once a Buffalo, Always a Buffalo". Lou also enjoyed cooking for his friends and family and would often cater special events or backyard parties. Lou was known for his homemade pork chili, salsa, menudo, and his famous breakfast burritos. He is preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Mary Gonzales and brother Rudolpho Gonzales. Lou is survived by his Sister, Corinne Benavides, Brothers; Ruben Guerrero and wife Shirley, Julian Gonzales and wife Terri, Fraylan Gonzales and wife Kari. Nieces and Nephews; Nicole Herrera (Joel), Christopher Guerrero, Kristina Janisch (Frank) and Jordan Guerrero; Rachele Davis (Jared), J.J. Gonzales (Michelle), Micah Gonzales (Rhema), Taylor Gonzales, Bailey Gonzales, Madi Gonzales, Jake Gonzales and several great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the many friends who constantly provided support and encouragement throughout his life. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lou Gonzales Athletic Scholarship Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

