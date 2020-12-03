Louise Erma TenEyck, 93, of Sterling, passed away Nov. 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Dec. 7th at 2:00 pm at Akron Cemetery. Louise Graves was born August 21, 1927 to Leo and Pauline (Martin) Graves in Akron, CO. Louise was the first of four children born to Leo and Pauline, living her childhood on the farm south of Akron. She received her education in the country school and graduated from the Akron High School. At the age of 17, she took the test and became a Certified Emergency teacher. The first year of teaching was at High Prairie with the second year at the Pleasant Hill School south of Elba, CO. In 1952, Louise married Carl Errebo in Raton, NM. They lived south of Platner, CO. While living in Platner, they raised Shetland ponies. They spent their winters in Bakersfield, CA. In 1966, Louise married Ray Ten Eyck in Akron, CO. They lived in Sterling, CO until Ray's passing. Louise was a very devoted member of her church. Louise was preceded in death by both of her husbands, parents, brother Harold, sister-in-law Velma, brother-in-law Terry Herron, nephew Martin Graves, great nephews Charles Harouff, Edward and Matthew Kitzman, and great niece Nicole Graves. Louise is survived by her brother Donald Graves of Burlington, CO, sister Velma Herron of Brush, CO and several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.

