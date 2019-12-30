|
|
Lucile Mary LeBlanc passed away peacefully from this earthly existence to be with her Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, December 26, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2 - 6 p.m., Friday, January 3 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4 at United Church of Crook with Pastor Dale Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. She was born on April 26, 1924 on her father's homestead 8 miles NE of Crook, CO to John E. and Mary A. (Loudy) McDonnell. She was the daughter of a true pioneer family; with her family roots dating back to 1871 near Crook. She attended country school at Corral Creek near Proctor, CO. The school was adjacent to their family-owned farm. She loved music and played the violin for local barn dances, etc. She played the tuba in high school marching band, and was Chief Editor for the Crook High School newspaper. She was humble and didn't like to talk about the fact she was advanced two grades at Corral Creek School. She was a brilliant student and graduated Valedictorian of her 1940 Crook high school class just one month after her 16th birthday. Lucile married Robert (Bob) LeBlanc April 26, 1942. They had farmed in the Crook area continually since that time. In 1948 they purchased their farm and raised their 5 children there. She helped with the farm chores, milking cows, cultivating corn, as well as feeding harvest crews, to name a few, and keeping all farm records. In 2013, they moved to Sterling, CO. Bob and Lucile were married for 73 years before Bob passed away on January 11, 2015. Mom was an inspiration to her children and others. She admitted she helped others in school with their studies. Mom was the wind beneath her children's wings. She hid there in their shadows, challenging her children to achieve loftier heights. We thank her for that and look upon her as our hero! Lucile was a member of the United Church of Crook. She was active in Martha's Aid and Crook Clubettes. She took part in Home Demonstration through the extension office. She always had a pie or food for community and church functions. Lucile had a huge heart and was always willing to help with 4-H, FFA, FHA, FBLA, Crook fair, band concerts, other school activities and big family gatherings. One of her favorite activities was helping to create and keep undated the Crook Museum with the Crook Historical Society. She loved her neighbors and friends that were actively involved locally with her in all the aforementioned. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert; parents; brother Lawrence; sisters Bessie and Ellen and grandson Lucas. Lucile is survived by her sons Richard LeBlanc and wife Miriam of Lincoln, NE, Jack LeBlanc and wife Pat of Hildreth, NE, Scott LeBlanc and wife Lynne of Crook, CO; daughters Melony Sandquist of Greeley, CO and Julie Weingardt and husband Steve of Scottsdale, AZ.; 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and brother Earl McDonnell. Contributions may be made in Lucile's memory to United Church of Crook, 106 W. 3rd Ave., Crook, CO 80726.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 30, 2019