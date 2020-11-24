1/1
Lucille Graham
Lucille Irene Graham, 94, the last in her large Volga German from Russia family peacefully passed away on November 18, 2020. A private graveside service will be determined at a later date. She was born in Sterling, CO on the family farm on Nov. 17, 1926 to Melgar and Pulgaria (Artzer) Hergenreter. She grew up speaking German, milking cows, butchering chickens and hoeing sugar beets. Raised Catholic, she attended both St. Anthony School and Church. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society; Sacred Heart Circle. On January 21, 1947, she married Alfred "Bud" Unrein, Together they raised 4 children; Gary (Shirl), Deb Lauer, Al "Fred" (Annie) and Vicky (Ken) Sevolt. She later married Gene Graham on April 30, 1973. Lucille was a homemaker who will be remembered for her popcorn balls, peanut brittle, fruit pies and her delicious holiday meals. Her talents included crocheting without patterns and sewing many costumes and dresses for her daughters. She was a feisty opinionated woman who loved visits, huge hugs, and living in her large white pink shuttered house. Survivors include her children, grandchildren Laura (Jay) Wagner, Liz (Jasal) Valenzuela, Melissa (Brett) Jacobson, Havila (Jack) Helmsing, Casey (Gloria) Unrein, Katie Sevolt, and 7 great-grandchldren, She was proceeded in death by her parents, 13 brothers and sisters, her son Al; son-in-law Gary Lauer, and great-grandson Callynn Bartlett Helmsing. Memorial contributions may be made to Lucille Graham Memorial Fund, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
