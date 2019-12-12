|
Luke Artzer passed away on December 5, 2019 at Weatherford, TX. Luke is survived by his wife, Ceri Artzer, step sons, Jett Hillman and Ty Hillman (Stevi) all of Weatherford; beloved sisters Barbara Polini of Mission Viejo, CA, Julie Hettinger (Howard) of Merino, CO, Bernice Artzer-Mills of Sterling, CO, Mary Shultis (Gary) of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, Margie Samber (Jerry) of Stoneham, CO, Monica Harrigan (Michael) of Milwaukee, WI, Andrea Shaw (Herbie) of Sterling, CO and numerous loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Susie and Louise, and brothers, John, Richard, and Paul. Luke was born in Sterling to John and Gertrude Artzer on April 19, 1953. He attended school at St. Anthony's Catholic School and then Sterling High School as a high school senior, graduating in 1971. He then attended Northeastern Junior College where he received a degree in Marketing Mid-Management. Throughout his years, Luke lived in Wisconsin, California, Colorado, and Texas where he held numerous job positions including retail sales, auto sales, regional management, and most recently, materials handling equipment sales. On October 8, 2004, he married Ceri Hillman of Sterling. From 2005 to 2009, Luke held an office with Ceri, at Artzer Insurance Agency and the Leavitt Group in Sterling. Luke's loving, caring, and protective nature towards his close family and friends is one of God's blessings sent to us. He was a very inspirational, informational individual whose wisdom of (his) past experiences and the lessons that came from a fulfilled life lived were always available to any and all potential benefactor. His strong loyalty to us, his company, and the truest love of his spouse are high standards we proudly recognize. Welcomed will be the time in which sadness for his loss feels more like gratitude for Luke and his 'loving touch' on our lives. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time to be determined. You may leave condolences and memories on the tribute wall at www.FWFCS. com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Luke Artzer Memorial, 822 West Main, Sterling, CO 80751. Your thoughts and prayers are most important to us. Thank you all.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 12, 2019