Lydia Fritzler, 96 of Merino, Colorado left this earth on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lydia was born October 30, 1923 on the family farm south of Atwood, CO to Henry and Elizabeth (Foos) Michel. She graduated from Atwood High School in 1941. Lydia married Wilhelm Fritzler on February 27, 1944. She worked alongside her husband Bill on the farm until she passed. She is preceded in death by her father Henry Michel, mother Elizabeth (Foos) Michel and brother Alex Michel. Lydia is survived by her husband Wilhelm Fritzler; daughters Donna (Larry) Fritzler Kuntz, Cheryl (Scott) Phinney and son William D. (Rashell) Fritzler; 3 grandchildren, Larissa Rae Fritzler, Daniel Colton Phinney and Anne Jordan Phinney. She is also survived by two sisters, Olinda Burkey and Elizabeth Fritzler and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 2, 2020