|
|
Lynnette Renee Gilliland, 39 passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at her childhood home in Sterling. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Lynnette requested that everyone wear happy colors to her celebration service. Lynnette was born April 7, 1979 in Sterling, Colorado to Larry Dean and Sandra (Montague) Gilliland. She married Larry Dulohery in 2005 and he was the father of her two older children, Jaden and Kaylin. Lynnette was a stay at home mother who enjoyed horses, cats, reading and loved her children. During her lengthy battle with breast cancer, Lynnette's older children cared for her and their little sister. She is preceded in death by her dear mother Sandra; grandparents Verne and Fern (Finney) Gilliland, Jospeh and Fern (Knudson) Montague and Inez (Davis) Montague. Lynnette is survived by her father, Larry Gilliland and wife Claire; her beloved children, Jaden Dulohery and fiancé Hannah, Kaylin Dulohery and Laylah Jensen; her cherished siblings, Jody Lobato and husband Michael, Larry Gilliland Jr. and wife Candy, Craig Gilliland and wife JoAnn and nieces and nephews, Larissa, Kara, Tessa, Tayler, Brent, Bryce, Garrett and Sandy. Contributions may be made to the Lynnette Gilliland Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 27, 2019