Lynnette Stieb Sorensen of Severance, CO passed away at the age of 64 after a brave battle with Carcinoid/Neuroendocrine Cancer on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Lynnette was born on October 10, 1955 to Jacob Stieb Jr. and Joan Lechman in Sterling, CO. Lynnette attended Saint Anthony's Catholic elementary school and later graduated from Sterling High School in Sterling, CO in 1974. She moved to Craig, CO in 1980 where she began a prestigious 35-year career working for the Colorado State Patrol as a dispatcher/comm officer until she retired in 2015 as a Communications Regional Manager in Denver. During this time Lynnette received many Commendations and Awards of Distinction for her Service. Lynnette was very passionate about the CSP Family Foundation, continuing volunteer work with them until her health made it impossible. It was through mutual friends and a small-town connection that she met Stephen M. "Steve" Sorensen, the love of her life in the late 80's. They married in a private ceremony on July 10, 1993 and thoroughly enjoyed all that life had to offer until his death in 2017. They enjoyed their travels to Hawaii, Tahiti, took several cruises and attended many concerts. Lynnette never having children of her own, loved nothing more than being an aunt to her many nieces and nephews, all of whom adored her. To those closest to her she was lovingly referred to as "Pie", a nickname that was with her for over 50 years. She was the biggest Broncos fan and come rain, shine, or a Colorado snowstorm she never let it stop her from watching a game. Her favorite color was purple and if she wasn't sporting Broncos gear, she was adorned in that color. She loved to spend time with her parents at the casinos in Blackhawk, CO. Lynnette began walking in various cancer fundraiser walks in 2000. These walks were all raising awareness to certain cancers and the funding was usually for research and helping those affected by the disease. Lynnette did multiple walks that were 39.3 miles, she told friends that if people with cancer could go through what they did, she certainly could walk the miles on their behalf and she did for many years. Since being diagnosed with NET she put her efforts in helping to bring awareness and helping encourage others through a local support group. Lynnette was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen M. Sorensen (2017). She is survived by her parents, Jacob Stieb Jr. and Joan Stieb of Loveland, CO; her brother, Richard Stieb of Sterling, CO; her sister, Diana Luthi of Fort Collins, CO; her nieces and nephews of, Timnath, Severance, Windsor, Denver, & Sterling, CO; along with Steve's daughters, Niki Lampe of Oak Harbor, WA and Melanie Koschnitzke of Holmdel, NJ. A funeral service will be scheduled for later this summer once services are permitted to resume. More information will be provided once available.

