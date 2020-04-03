|
|
Marcille Swires, 88 of Sterling, CO went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Akron, CO. Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m., Monday, April 6 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Marcille's family invites you to watch the live stream of the funeral at chaney-reager Facebook; which will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 7. A public memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Marcille was born April 9, 1931 on a farm near Defiance, Iowa to Edwin and Ethel (Smith) Ahrenholtz. She was the oldest of 5 children. Marcille met Wilton Swires at the Omaha Bible Institute where she received her Associates Degree in Bible Studies. Marcille married Wilton on June 1, 1951 in Omaha, Nebraska. Wilton preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by her 4 children, Linda Harkness and husband Gene, Daniel Swires and wife Sue, Sharon Nance and husband Ken and Marcia Miller and husband Kurt, 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made in Marcille's name to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 480 Logan Street, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 3, 2020