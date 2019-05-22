|
Marcus James Flores, 63, of Sterling, CO, passed away Saturday, May 18,2019 at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, CO. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sterling. All who attend are invited to join the family immediately following the service for a meal in the church educational building. Marcus was born in Julesburg, CO on July 9, 1955 to Burnell James and Gladys Laurel (Stahr) Flores. He graduated high school in Wray, CO and was proud to be a Wray Eagle. He continued his education at the University of Northern Colorado studying communications and eventually earned his Master's degree in Business Administration from Regis University. Over the years he has worked as a pipeline corrosion technician for KN Energy, Social Services Director at Sterling Living Center, worked at the Northeast Colorado Health Department in various roles, and he greatly enjoyed being part of the adjunct faculty for Colorado Christian University in the departments of Social Sciences and Business. Marcus was an active member of the community serving as a member of the RTA (Rural Transit Authority) board. He served on the City Council up until the time of his death. Marcus was active in his church and served as an elder at Trinity for several years. His family finds great comfort in knowing he had a strong faith in his LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is preceded in death by his father, Burnell; his mother, Gladys; sister, Kimberly Baucke; and sister-in-law, Nancy Sukup Flores. Marcus is survived by his daughter Bobbi; son-in-law Nathan; beloved grandchildren Ella, Benjamin and Julia Pejsa of Sterling; brother, Michael Flores of Zionsville, IN; sister, Kathleen Mayer and husband Bob of Grand Junction, CO; brother-in-law, Dennis Baucke of Yuma, CO; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 22, 2019