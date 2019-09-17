|
|
Margaret Ann Bailey, 90 passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 20 at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling with Sandra Winn officiating. A reception will follow at the Holiday Inn Express meeting room. Margaret was born January 25, 1929 in Bristow, Oklahoma to Howard LaRoy and Genevieve (Riggs) Batrum. She graduated from high school in Burrton, KS in 1947. She married Gilbert N. Bailey on September 13, 1947 in Denver, CO. Margaret enjoyed playing cards, square dancing and especially loved her volunteer work at the Cooperating Ministry of Logan County. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Sterling. She is preceded in death by her husband Gilbert in 2005; parents Howard and Genevieve and granddaughter Jennifer Kay Franson Henderson in 2013. Margaret is survived by her daughters Sheryl Smith of Evergreen, CO, Karen Loew of Port Huron, MI and Debra Bailey of Snyder, CO; grandchildren Troy Smith of Yuma, AZ, Tom Smith of Evergreen, CO, James Franson of Bushton, KS and Allison Loew of Rotterdam, NY and 8 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Margaret Ann Bailey Memorial Fund which will be used to assist the active commissioned minister at the First Christian Church in Fort Morgan to further her education.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 17, 2019