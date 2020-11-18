Margaret Ann Egger, 89 of Sterling, CO passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Sterling. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 19 at Sterling Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bill Couchenour officiating. Margaret will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Julesburg at a later date. Margaret was born June 2, 1931 in Milford, Nebraska to Lester Hauder and Wilma (Mast) Hauder. She married Bruce L. Egger on April 23, 1950 at the Mennonite Church in Chappel, NE. The couple made their home in Sterling and they started Bruce Egger Masonry. She enjoyed gardening, singing with the Sweet Adelines, and caring for her family and friends through her gift of hospitality. She always welcomed everyone into their home with open arms, an open heart, and an open kitchen. Margaret faithfully served her Savior, Jesus Christ her entire life. She poured countless hours into the Nazarene church's teen group, was a long-time church board member, encouraged women through the ladies LIFT luncheons, and prayed ceaselessly for every prayer request that came her way. Her door was always open to teenagers, young moms, newlyweds, and anyone who needed a kind listening ear. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Ralph Miller, and nieces Patty Miller and Peggy Raymond. Margaret is survived by her loving husband Bruce; son Gary Egger and wife Jeralyn of Sterling, CO; granddaughter Radene Callicutt and husband Shane; grandson Casey Egger and wife Robin and great-grandchildren Phoebe and Ayva Callicutt, Delaney, Amelia, and Remington Egger all of Salem, MO. Contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to Church of the Nazarene Teen Group in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

