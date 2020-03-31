|
|
Margery Marie Brandt, 87, of Sterling, CO, went to be with her Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020, while staying at Devonshire Acres. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Born December 5, 1932 to Sylvester and Elsie Marie Yahn on the family farm in Crook, CO, Marge was a thoughtful and caring person who enjoyed serving others. She grew up in Northeastern Colorado and attended Sterling High School, graduating in 1950. It was in high school that the "Cheerleader" met the "Athlete" and a union in marriage was soon to come. Edward Wayne Brandt and Marge would have been married for 69 years on August 5th of this year. She was a huge sports fan and continued the cheerleader role beginning with her immediate family. Ed was a high school and college coach and all three children were active in sports growing up. Each child played varsity college athletics and Marge was cheering them on all the way. The Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies were also on the top of her list. An avid tennis player and exerciser, Marge enjoyed her social tennis groups that either began or ended with a "cup of coffee." Marge was an excellent vocalist, singing in the church choir and as a soloist. She used her special talent at numerous weddings and funerals in the community. Marge sang for many years as a charter member of the Sweet Adelines Windsong Chorus and was a long time member of the Sterling Silver Quartet. She was always active in her church and was currently attending Christ United Methodist of Sterling. Marge worked at Garretson's Sports Center in Sterling and then enjoyed working for many years at the Northeastern Junior College Bookstore until her retirement. Her husband, Ed Brandt, daughter Kim Brandt, Sterling, CO, sons and daughters- in-law, Matt and Susan Brandt, Fort Collins, CO, and Mike and Gina Brandt of Bluffton, SC survive Marge. She was extremely proud of her four grandchildren, Carri and husband Drew Houser, Holli and husband Chance Barber, Jaiden and wife Morgan Brandt, and Amaura Brandt and was blessed with one great grandson, Nash Houser. Surviving brothers are Gene and wife Betty Yahn, Aurora, CO and Richard and wife Mary Yahn of Sidney, NE. She had a special place in her heart for her many loving nieces and nephews. Her mother and father and brothers Charlie, David, and Thomas preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church Parking Lot Fund. Donations may be sent to Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 31, 2020