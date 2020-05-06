Marie L. Rogers, 95, of Sterling passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Ft. Morgan of natural causes after a short illness. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Marie was born on August 15, 1924 in Scottsbluff, NE to William and Ernestine (Hiersche) McPherson. She married Virgil Rogers on March 2, 1947 in Scottsbluff. Throughout her life in Sterling, Marie was a very active member of several Bridge clubs. She was also a life-long member of the First Christian Church and a 50+ year member of PEO Chapter BG. She was also an Elks Club Doe; a Red Cross Gray Lady Volunteer in the 1950s and 1960s; a Volunteer at the Sterling Regional Medical Center Gift Shop until 2016; a volunteer for the Blood Bank, and the Cooperating Ministries. After the loss of her husband and soul mate Virgil, she worked at the Northeastern Junior College Bookstore for 17 years before retiring. She went on many excursions and cruises with friends. She visited Hawaii many times, Alaska, New England Autumn Tour, Prince Edward Island, Virginia, Florida, Cozumel, Acapulco, the Caribbean Islands, and even went through the Panama Canal to Costa Rica. She flew to New Mexico every year to visit her daughter, Gail, and flew many times to Palm Springs, California to visit her sister, Patricia. She was well known for making Pizzelles, an Italian cookie that she sold at the First Christian Church Bazaar fund raisers for many years. You could always find Marie handing out water at the Church's water tent at the Logan County Fair or being a cashier for the Church's annual Fourth of July Ice Cream Social. Vanilla was her favorite flavor. Hardly a day went by that she wasn't walking at Columbine Park, Pioneer Park, or on cold days, inside the Home Depot. She wore down many cane tips walking the halls and grounds of Devonshire Acres in the three and a half years she lived there. She mowed her own lawn and shoveled her own sidewalks, well into her 80s. She and Virg also enjoyed playing golf at the Country Club, and were on the Elks Mixed Doubles bowling leagues at Sunset Lanes for many years in the 1960s. She often raised a few tomato and cucumber plants, and canned countless jars of dill pickles and made strawberry-rhubarb jam. Her favorite flowers were red and white petunias, which she planted every year. If there was any free time, she always had a Reader's Digest in her hands. Marie was a woman on the go. Marie is survived by her daughter Gail Murray and husband Paul of Santa Fe, NM; sister Patricia Hull of Chehalis, WA; sister-in-law Wanda McPherson of Pendleton, OR; cousin Lenore Simpson of Scottsbluff; numerous nieces and nephews. Thanks to special niece Joan Julius of Hoquiam, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Ernestine McPherson; brothers Arnold, William Jr., Robert, Jack, and Ted McPherson; sisters Donna Lacey and Deloris Hockett. Memorials may be made in Marie's name to the Tennyson Center for Children or the American Association for Cancer Research care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

