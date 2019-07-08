Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street P.O.Box 1046
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street P.O.Box 1046
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Decker


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Decker Obituary
Marilyn Kay Decker, 76 of Sterling passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Sterling Regional MedCenter. Visitation will be held from 3 - 7 pm, Friday, July 12 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, July 13 at Faith United Methodist Church with Pastor Jodie Harless officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Marilyn was born April 17, 1943 in Bellevue, Illinois to Arnold and Marjorie (Humphreus) Shelbourn. She graduated from Farnam High School in Nebraska and then attended Kearney State College where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in business. Marilyn married Bill A. Decker on October 20, 1963 in Gothenburg, Nebraska and the couple moved to Sterling, Colorado. Marilyn worked at K-Mart for 15 years and retired. She also worked at Wal-Mart for 15 years and retired. She enjoyed going to the lake, boating, waterskiing, and camping in the RV, motorcycle riding, bowling, gardening and any activities out in the sun. She was a member of the Sterling Bowling League. Marilyn is survived by her husband Bill; son Bryan Decker of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren Kyle, Tyler and Ashleigh Decker all of Colorado Springs, CO; brothers Doug Kniestadt of Franklin, NE and Robert Kniestadt of Denver, CO and sister Kim Brown of Council Bluffs, IA.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now