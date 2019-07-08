|
Marilyn Kay Decker, 76 of Sterling passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Sterling Regional MedCenter. Visitation will be held from 3 - 7 pm, Friday, July 12 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, July 13 at Faith United Methodist Church with Pastor Jodie Harless officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Marilyn was born April 17, 1943 in Bellevue, Illinois to Arnold and Marjorie (Humphreus) Shelbourn. She graduated from Farnam High School in Nebraska and then attended Kearney State College where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in business. Marilyn married Bill A. Decker on October 20, 1963 in Gothenburg, Nebraska and the couple moved to Sterling, Colorado. Marilyn worked at K-Mart for 15 years and retired. She also worked at Wal-Mart for 15 years and retired. She enjoyed going to the lake, boating, waterskiing, and camping in the RV, motorcycle riding, bowling, gardening and any activities out in the sun. She was a member of the Sterling Bowling League. Marilyn is survived by her husband Bill; son Bryan Decker of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren Kyle, Tyler and Ashleigh Decker all of Colorado Springs, CO; brothers Doug Kniestadt of Franklin, NE and Robert Kniestadt of Denver, CO and sister Kim Brown of Council Bluffs, IA.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 8, 2019