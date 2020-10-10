1/1
Marjorie Welch
Marjorie Jean (Huff) Welch, 88, would like to let you know that her work here on earth is done. She received an offer she could not refuse, and will not be returning, although she had a tough time giving up the role she'd grown accustomed to, Sarge Marge. She is now enjoying a reunion with her mother Velma, father Guy, step-father Jake, sisters Judy and Carol Jane, brothers Don and Bob, beloved husband Carroll, sons Mark and Greg, daughter Joni, and many extended family members. Her mission takes her to a wonderful place where she can garden, paint masterpieces, sing, dance, swim, and do crosswords and play cards to her hearts content. Music and laughter are guaranteed. She was a woman of boundless energy, with a strong sense of duty to her family and the community. There never was a challenge Marge wouldn't undertake, whether it be the countless hours she spent forming the chapters of the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, driving the 55 plus bus, delivering Meals on Wheels, or sitting with a community member for hospice, she was always on the go. Marge loved being an entertainer, whether at the family reunions, class reunions, or with the Sweet Adelines, which she loved dearly. Marge is survived by 2 sisters Betty Rogers and Gloria Jackson, son Kevin Welch, daughter Tracey Baseggio, grandchildren Toby Sewald and Jonathan Otsuka and great-grandchildren Lestat and Sydney Sewald. And special friends Mark and Penny Tennant, and bonus grandson Ryan Tennant. The family would like to thank everyone at Devonshire Acres who has taken care of Marge in her last stage of life. We know it wasn't always easy but we appreciate your kindness just the same. Thank you mom for always being there for us, teaching us, listening to us, and always paving the way for us and so many others. You taught us to love, laugh, and live. You were simply magnificent and we were blessed to have you as our mother. We will work hard to reach the standard you set. Marge asked there be no funeral to mourn her loss, instead there will be a celebration of life at a later date, when we can all come together again and freely laugh and share stories of her. Donations can be made to the Marge Welch Memorial Fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751; where funds will be directed to the Sweet Adelines and the Logan County EMT's. Farewell mom, until we meet again. LYMI "Dont grieve for me, for now I'm free!"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
