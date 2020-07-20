Mark Justin Hawkins, 59, of Greeley passed away suddenly on July 9, 2020 at NCMC. He was born in Sterling, CO on May 23, 1961 to Shirley Louise Hass. He was adopted by Bob Hawkins, who was tragically killed in an auto accident. Shirley married Roy Crow who raised Mark. Mark grew up on the family farm in Peetz, CO and graduated from Sterling High School in 1979 where he held a couple of state basketball records. He received his Associates from Northeastern Junior College and then his BS in Business from UNC, where he met Andrea Lynne Rinehart. They married in 1986 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Greeley. They celebrated 33 years of marriage and raised two incredible sons, Robert and Henry. Mark worked for Albertson's as the regional scanning coordinator, owned a house moving business; re-locating 32 homes including a train car, and worked as a tradesman and manager for other entities. Mark was a man of his word, knowing that a handshake sealed a deal. He was honest and a helper to many. His support to his sons began early, coaching their childhood basketball teams and becoming "Coach" to many youth. He had a fantastic sense of humor, set a good example and was deeply proud of his sons. Animals played a big role in his life over the years, from a childhood pet antelope, Tilly, to many cows, horses, dogs and cats. Mark is survived by his wife, Andrea; sons, Robert (Alicia) and Henry; brother, Bill (Melissa) Hawkins; Susanna (Martin) Batterman, Mike (Marci) Goeman, Miles Goeman, Jennifer (Mark) Ernest; father, Roy Crow and beloved aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his cherished mother, and fathers. Mark's Life Celebration will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 24 at Monfort Park, parking behind the Elementary School. You are invited to bring your lawn chair and umbrella for shade and observe social distancing. The family encourages you to donate your time to a worthy cause by volunteering. Mark believed time is a cherished gift. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

