Marlene Lazzaretti
1935 - 2020
Marlene Lazzaretti, 84, of Sterling passed away May 31, 2020. A private family service was held. Marlene was born July 25, 1935 in Denver, CO to Charles A. and Ila F. (Harclerode) Strunk. She married Eugene P. Lazzaretti on Dec. 11, 1960, they enjoyed 34 years of marriage together. Marlene was a daycare provider for 30+ years before her retirement. Marlene enjoyed playing Bingo. Marlene is survived by her sons Timothy Lazzaretti and Peter (Debbie) Lazzaretti, and great-grandchildren Brooke and Autumn. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Eugene P. Lazzaretti. Memorials in Marlene's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

Published in Journal Advocate on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

