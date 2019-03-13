|
Martha (McNary) Finch died on March 11, 2019, at the Sterling Living Center. She was 85 years old. A resident of Sterling for 50 years, she was a retired Re-1 Valley School District teacher. She was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 1933, the fourth of four daughters to Clarkson and Dorothy McNary. Her father was a regular army officer. The family was living at the Scholfield Barracks in Hawaii in 1941, when as an eight-year-old who went outside to fetch the Sunday morning newspaper one day in December, she witnessed the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. During the war her family lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, while her father was serving overseas. Afterwards, they moved to Denver. She graduated from East High School, then attended Pueblo Junior College. Later, she returned to college to complete her degree at the University of Denver. In 1969 Martha, her husband and their two kids moved to Sterling. She taught for many years at Campbell Elementary School. A lifelong Episcopalian, she was a member of All Saints Church, and later Prince of Peace Church. She loved teaching and the children she taught. She was also very fond of dogs, and enjoyed photography, writing and reading. She was married to Bill Finch, Sr., from 1953 until his death in 2009. She is survived by her two children, Deborah of Sterling, and Bill (Judy) of Lakewood, as well as a granddaughter, Amber of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, three great grandchildren, a niece and several nephews. At her request, no services were held.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019