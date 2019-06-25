|
|
Mary Ann Sherman, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Thornton, Colorado. Mary Ann Kuhl was born February 24, 1937 in Plainview, Nebraska to Hilda (Hass) and Gordon Kuhl. She graduated Plainview High School in 1954 and went on to earn her teaching certificate at Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne in 1956. In 1956 Mary Ann married Merle (Ty) Sherman in Plainview and they soon left to begin their married life in California, where their 3 children were born. They then moved to Sterling, Colorado in 1965, where they lived for 27 years before moving to Fort Collins, and moving from there in 2014 to Thornton, Colorado. Mary Ann was an avid gardener, loved arts, crafts, antique-ing and most of all, spending time with her loving family. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Ty; her parents Hilda (Hass) and Gordon Kuhl and sister-in-law Gwenda (Hickman) Kuhl. She is survived by her brother, Richard; daughter, Tammy Nicholson and husband, Ron of Brighton; and sons, Trent and wife Diane of Erie; and Tyson and wife Denise of Clermont, Florida; grandchildren Jarod, Taryn, Kory, Tera, Kyle and Kelli; five great-grandchildren Landon, Bryce, Blake Kennedy and Marlee, niece Sonya Thornburg (Kuhl), nephew Greg Kuhl; and many loving family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, June 29th beginning at her home, located at 7693 E. 151st Place in Thornton, Colorado. A luncheon will follow the celebration of life. Contributions may be made in Mary Ann's name to the organization of your choice.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 25, 2019