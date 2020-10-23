1/1
Mary Cortez
1948 - 2020
Mary Ester Cortez was called home to Heaven, Sunday on October 18, 2020. She was born on August 18, 1948 in Sterling, CO where she and her husband lived until moving to Loveland, CO in 2009 to enjoy retirement and their Golden Years as they would say. She married her high school sweetheart, Martin Cortez on December 18, 1965. A loving wife and mother, she loved cooking and arts & crafts. She was a talented person with many hobbies. She especially enjoyed quilting, spending time with her family and spoiling her "granddogs" as she called them. She was a special person who will be dearly missed by those who knew her. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Martin Cortez. Mary is survived her two sons, Martin (Marty) Cortez and Enrique (Rick) Cortez; mother, Audelia DeHerrera; and two sisters, Emily McRoberts and Virginia Madison. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 8426 S Hwy 287, Fort Collins. It will be followed by a reception celebrating her life at the Loveland VFW Post 41, 305 S Cleveland Ave, Loveland.

Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
October 22, 2020
I worked with Mary for many years she always had a positive attitude and friendly smile
Rosie Schell
Coworker
October 22, 2020
Mary was a sweet person...it was a pleasure to work with her at Logan County Hospital and Sterling Regional MedCenter.
Charley and Sandra Merrick
Coworker
October 22, 2020
Mary was a beautiful lady inside and outside. Loved working with her at SRMC. She was very proud of her family. Our condolences to the family. Charlie and Nancy Zwirn
Nancy Zwirn
