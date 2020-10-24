Mary Ann Dittler, 84 of Sterling, CO passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Mary will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in a private family ceremony. Mary was born March 23, 1936 in Ft. Collins, CO to Herbert Pfalzgraff and Dorothy Boyer Pfalzgraff. She attended schools in Sedgwick and graduated from Fleming High School. She also graduated from NJC with an associate degree. Mary married Joseph Charles Dittler of Iliff, CO on August 11, 1957 in Sterling. The couple were married for 50 years until his passing in 2007. Mary worked various jobs throughout her career. She retired from Sterling Regional MedCenter after 22 years as the registration clerk and rehabilitation receptionist. She then joined Sterling Ladies Auxiliary and was a volunteer at the Dialysis Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph; stepfather Robert J. Armstrong; brothers Donald Pfalzgraff and Jack Armstrong. She is survived by her six children, sons Kenneth Dittler of Sterling, CO, Kurt Dittler of Sterling, CO; daughters Karen King and partner Bernie Galvin of Sterling, CO, Kathie Payne and husband Rick of Julesburg, CO, Karla Dittler and partner Todd of Sterling, CO and Kari Moreno of Sterling, CO; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to Mary Ann Dittler Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

