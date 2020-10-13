Mary E. Eastman 75, of Sterling Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on September 29 with family and her dog Sparky by her side. Mary was born in Sterling Colorado on November 16th, 1944 to Harry and Irene Eastman. She grew up in Sterling and was active in the Sterling High School Band and Silver Spurs equestrian club with her horse Trigger. Mary was married to Duane Kloberdanz of Sterling in 1965 and moved north of Sterling where they raised their 2 children on the family farm. Mary and her daughters were very active in 4-H where she provided leadership and guidance both to her daughters and other young club members. Mary moved back to Sterling and worked for Eastman Brothers while pursuing her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Regis University which she earned in 1992. In 1993 Mary, together with Charles Korbe, began transitioning the old warehouse on Front Street from Eastman Brothers Wholesale into Old Warehouse Antiques, the shop that exists there today. Mary loved sharing her passion for antiques with her patrons and close friends. Being artistically gifted, she enjoyed bringing antiques long forgotten back to life so others enjoy them once again. She was a very kindhearted person and would do what she could to help others in need and will be greatly missed. Mary is survived by her loving partner of thirty years, Charles Korbe of Sterling Colorado, her brother Joe Eastman of Seattle Washington, her 2 daughters, Barbara Kloberdanz of Thornton Colorado and Brenda Kloberdanz of Broomfield Colorado and niece Liza Marshall of Scottsdale Arizona, and nephew Andy Eastman of San Diego. A Celebration of Mary's Life, open to family and friends, will be held Sunday, November 15th at the Gary Desoto Youth Center, Logan County Fair Grounds, starting at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cooperative Ministry of Logan County in Mary Eastman's name.

