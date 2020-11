Mary E. Eastman 75, of Sterling Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on September 29 with family and her dog Sparky by her side. A Celebration of Mary's Life, will now be postponed and an announcement will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cooperating Ministries of Logan County in Mary Eastman's name.

