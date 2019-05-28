Home

Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
Vigil
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Mary Kiolbasa Obituary
Mary Frances Kiolbasa, 101, of Sterling, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 in Sterling. Visitation will be held at Tennant Funeral Home from 2p.m. to 6p.m. on Thursday, May 30th with Rosary and Vigil services following at 6p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 31st at St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 11a.m. with Father Herman Nsubuga celebrating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Mary was born on March 19, 1918 in Halbur, Iowa to John and Bernardina (Riesberg) Koenig. At the age of five, she moved with her family to Ogallala, Nebraska where she attended school and lived until she married. On September 24, 1941 Mary and Thadeus Kiolbasa were married in Los Angeles, California. Mary belonged to Saint Anthony's Church and to the Legion of Mary for many years. She was a home maker and loved to sew, embroider, and piece quilts. Mary is survived by five sons, Jerome (Pat) of Vancouver, WA, Donald (Georgeanne) of Lincoln, NE, David of Whitman, MA, Joseph (Anita) of Sterling, Richard (Diane) of Sterling, four daughters Margaret Hagan (Darrell) of Culver City, CA, Loretta Lease (Larry) of Loveland, Patricia Hall (Don) of Fort Morgan, Loraine Kiolbasa of Fort Morgan, eleven grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Thadeus, son Eugene, daughter Carol, her parents John and Bernardina, and two brothers. Memorials can be made honoring Mary in lieu of flowers to St. Anthony's Parish c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 28, 2019
