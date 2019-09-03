|
Mary L. Pomeroy, 94 of Sterling passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7th at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church with a luncheon following the service at the fellowship hall. Mary was born March 11, 1925 in Collins Green, England. In 1946 she came to the U.S. with her son and became a U.S. citizen in 1954. She married Tom Pomeroy in 1954 in Colorado Springs. They resided in Sterling until 1960 when they moved to the family farm west of Atwood, where they lived until 1995. Tom preceded her in death in September of 2000. Mary is survived by her sons Bill (Cynthia) of Cheyenne Wyoming, Tom (Sharlann) of Atwood, Rex (Jeannie) of Hot Springs Arkansas, and one daughter Julie (Justin) Weber of Atwood; twelve grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , Meals on Wheels or the .
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 3, 2019