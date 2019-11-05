|
Mary Elizabeth Stead, 66, of Sterling passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Greeley. Closed casket visitation with the family, will be Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Tennant Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Thursday, Nov. 7 at First English Lutheran Church with Pastor Richard von Steinman officiating. Burial will be at 1 pm Friday, Nov. 8 at the Louisville Cemetery, Louisville, Co. Mary was born on March 13, 1953 in Boulder, Co to George H. and Margaret P. (Calone) Stead. She went to Louisville Elementary and later the Junior-Senior High School. She went to Boulder Valley Vocational School to be a Hair Stylist. After graduating, she was self-employed doing hair. Mary was single and never married. She was a member of the Royal Neighbors and a Quilting group at church. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking, and all kinds of crafts. She was also active in charities including military and Indian Reservations. Mary is survived by her sisters Amelia Anne Spendlow of Sterling, Margaret J. Stead of Lafayette, Rose Ann (Ray) Madrid of Northglenn; brother John L. Stead; nieces and nephews Troy and Josh Madrid, Alexandra Madrid all of Northglenn, Del Rae Jones, Kylee and Karlee Jones of Sidney, NE, Cory (Scott) Taylor of Worcestorshire, UK. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Margaret Stead, brother George H. Stead Jr. Memorials may be made in Mary's name to the care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 5, 2019