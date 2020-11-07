1/1
Mary Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary J. (Beal) Thompson, 75, of Sterling passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Sterling. Private family services have already taken place. Mary was born on October 4, 1945 in Colby, Kansas to Joseph and Verna (Percy) Beal. She earned her G.E.D. and worked as a CNA. She was married to Dale Thompson. She enjoyed watching westerns, reading, and loving her grandkids. Mary is survived by her sons Troy (Denise) Beal and Jeff (Kim) Thompson; grandchildren: April Beal, Jordan Thompson, Lauren Thompson, and Joel Beal; brothers George Beal, Dennis (Florance) Beal, Butch (Rose) Beal, Chauncey Price; sisters Peggy (Don) Bergman, Connie Beal, Jane (Rod) Frank, Debbie (James) Vedstead, Karen (Wane) Phillips, Paula Mosio. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Beal, mother Verna Price, sisters Patty Ann Beal, Betty Beal, Donna Thoma, brother Montel Price. Memorials may be made to the Mary Thompson Memorial Fund care of Jeff Thompson, PO Box 194, Big Springs, NE 69122.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved