Mary J. (Beal) Thompson, 75, of Sterling passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Sterling. Private family services have already taken place. Mary was born on October 4, 1945 in Colby, Kansas to Joseph and Verna (Percy) Beal. She earned her G.E.D. and worked as a CNA. She was married to Dale Thompson. She enjoyed watching westerns, reading, and loving her grandkids. Mary is survived by her sons Troy (Denise) Beal and Jeff (Kim) Thompson; grandchildren: April Beal, Jordan Thompson, Lauren Thompson, and Joel Beal; brothers George Beal, Dennis (Florance) Beal, Butch (Rose) Beal, Chauncey Price; sisters Peggy (Don) Bergman, Connie Beal, Jane (Rod) Frank, Debbie (James) Vedstead, Karen (Wane) Phillips, Paula Mosio. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Beal, mother Verna Price, sisters Patty Ann Beal, Betty Beal, Donna Thoma, brother Montel Price. Memorials may be made to the Mary Thompson Memorial Fund care of Jeff Thompson, PO Box 194, Big Springs, NE 69122.

