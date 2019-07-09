|
Mary Elizabeth Wernsman, 78, passed from this life into her heavenly home on Thursday, July 4th, 2019. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church south of Fleming on Thursday July 11th. The rosary will be at 10:00 AM followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 AM with Father Jerry Rohr celebrating. Interment will follow at St. Peters Cemetery. A meal will be provided after the burial. Mary Bornhoft was born on October 17th, 1940, to parents John and Elizabeth Bornhoft. Mary was the youngest of 9 brothers and sisters, Esther (deceased), Romulda (deceased), Hank (deceased), Paul (deceased), Tom, Frances, Norbert (deceased), Leonard and Dennis (Cork). She graduated from Fleming High School in 1958 and worked in the radiology department at the Sterling Hospital. Mary married Dick Wernsman on October 10th, 1964. They had 3 children, Bob (spouse Kathy), Brad (spouse Victory), and Kelly before Dick passed away on November 22nd, 1976. They also had 2 children who died at birth, Debra and Kevin. Mary was a strong and beloved mother. She was also a loving grandmother of 8, Lindsey, Samantha, Ricky-Jo (spouse William), Katie (spouse John), Bradley Joe, Elli, Haley and Collin. Mary also has 5 great grandchildren, Haillee, Hunter, Braxton, Joseph and Ryder who passed away before birth. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were everything to her. Memorials for Mary can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 9, 2019