MaryAnn Kain, 86 of Greeley passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at North Colorado Medical Center. She was born March 27, 1933 to Frank & Nettie (Burnett) Sator in Haxtun, Colorado. Funeral services will be held on 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7263 W. 4th Street in Greeley. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service, starting at 12:00 p.m. Interment at Evans Ceme- tery. A lunch- eon will follow the graveside services at Redeemer Lutheran Church. An online guestbook and obituary are at www.moserfuneralservice.com.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 19, 2019