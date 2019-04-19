Home

Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
7263 W. 4th Street
Greeley, CO
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
7263 W. 4th Street
Greeley, CO
MaryAnn Kain Obituary
MaryAnn Kain, 86 of Greeley passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at North Colorado Medical Center. She was born March 27, 1933 to Frank & Nettie (Burnett) Sator in Haxtun, Colorado. Funeral services will be held on 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7263 W. 4th Street in Greeley. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service, starting at 12:00 p.m. Interment at Evans Ceme- tery. A lunch- eon will follow the graveside services at Redeemer Lutheran Church. An online guestbook and obituary are at www.moserfuneralservice.com.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 19, 2019
