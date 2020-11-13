Maryanne (Kucera) Forwood passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Harmony Home Assisted Living in Sterling, Colorado. She was 96 years old. She had witnessed a quickly changing world. She lived a long and good life. Maryanne was born on May 28, 1924 in David City, Nebraska to John Joseph and Albina Marie (Rech) Kucera. Maryanne grew up in David City and graduated from high school in 1941. Upon graduation, she moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where she attended a secretarial school. After graduation, she found employment at the Veteran's Affairs Hospital in Lincoln. While she was working in Lincoln, she met Robert (Bob) Forwood, the man who was to become her husband. He was working in Lincoln as a mechanic with a good buddy of his. Early in World War II, he had been stationed at Lincoln AFB, training at the Aircraft Maintenance School. After his discharge in 1945 he returned to Lincoln. He and Maryanne were married April 27, 1947. They moved to York, Nebraska in 1947. In August 1949, their first son Steven was born, followed closely by a second son, James, born in November 1950. In 1954, the family moved to Ogallala, Nebraska. August 1956 brought the birth of their third child, a daughter named Bonnie. In 1958, the family moved to O'Neill, Nebraska where her focus became raising her family. After a few years she got a secretarial job at Production Credit Association. A few years later, she got a job working for the O'Neill Public School system as the secretary to the elementary school principal. Maryanne had many friends and was involved in many activities, especially those involving her children. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a Sunday school teacher, helped her boys with Boy Scout activities and her daughter with the Irish Dancers. She was in the Bridge Club, the Red Hat Society and the First Presbyterian Women's group. She was very active in the Presbyterian Church. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing for her family. She liked spending time at their lake house at Fort Randall Dam in South Dakota. She loved fishing, boating and family get-togethers. In 1987 they both retired. They spent several years traveling together and spending time at their lake house. They traveled to the British Isles, the Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii for their 25th anniversary. The winter months were spent in warm locales such as South Padre Island and Port Aransas, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona. Bob and Maryanne celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on April 27, 1997. That same year, Bob was diagnosed with ALS. They decided to move from O'Neill to Sterling, Colorado to be close to their daughter Bonnie, her husband Matt Janda and their children. They enjoyed sharing family activities in the days preceding and following Bob's passing from ALS in 1999. Maryanne lived 20 years in the house her husband had built for her in Sterling. She was active and made many friends. She was able to watch her grandchildren grow up. At the same time, she missed her old friends in O'Neill and communicated and visited them occasionally. She played bridge, was active in her church and took many outings and trips. She also volunteered at The Sterling Regional Medcenter for many years. She was a voracious reader, having read hundreds of books. Maryanne is survived by a son, Steven (Jennie) of San Antonio, Texas and one daughter, Bonnie (Matt) of Sterling, Colorado, eleven grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Maryanne is preceded in death by her parents, John and Albina Kucera, her sister Emily and husband Otto Kupp, nephew Mike Kupp, two brothers, Emil Kucera and John Kucera, her husband, Robert (Bob) Forwood, and her beloved son Jim. She was an inspiration to all with her love, patience, kindness, intelligence and strength. May God bless and care for this wonderful woman. Memorials may be sent to the ALS Association, the Alzheimer's Association
, and Hospice of the Plains care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.