It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that Matthew Bruning, our most beloved son, brother and friend was taken from us all too soon by a tragic accident on July 27, 2019. Matty was a graduate of Greeley West High School in May of 2015, where his friends were his family. He was a May of 2019 graduate of University Of Nebraska-Lincoln where he was blessed with the most amazing friends as a Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Matty's strength, joy and a passion for living drew many to him. If you knew him well or barely at all, you knew you could count on Matty to lend a hand, make you laugh or shoot it to you straight. He was an avid outdoorsman whom you could often find hunting or fishing deep in the heart of Nebraska. Matthew was excited to leave his mark on the cattle and farming industry as he began his new career with his loving mentor and friend, Jason O'Connell. Matthew was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Greeley, CO. Matt will be missed everyday by his father Kris Bruning, mother Paula, brother Carter and step-brother Taylor O'Connell, his grandmothers Shareth Bruning and Joanne Genualdi, his nephew Braxton James Bruning; his many aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom he loved dearly. We find strength in knowing that Matty was greeted with a giant bear hug by his brother Andrew. He was dearly loved here on earth and now surrounded by love in heaven. Friends will be received Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W 20th St Greeley, CO. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church; 3000 35th Avenue, Greeley, CO. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 30, 2019