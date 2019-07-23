Home

Matthew Whaley


1988 - 2019
Matthew "Matt" Whaley, 31, of Ft. Collins passed away July 15, 2019. A celebration of life was already held. Matt was born April 8, 1988 in Sterling, CO to Deb Fischer and step-father Dennis Hielscher. He was self-employed, and also worked for Hielscher Construction and other firms in Ft. Collins. Matt loved spending time with his family and his nieces and nephews. Matt is survived by his mother Deb Fischer-Hielscher and step-father Dennis Hielscher, sisters Chantal (Randy) Harms, Amanda Alexander, Samantha Schaffer; brother Skyler (Mindy) Fischer; children Elijah, Koden, and Axden; and numerous nieces and nephews. Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents Alvan and Barb Fischer, and step-grandfather Earl Hielscher. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Matthew Whaley Memorial Fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 23, 2019
