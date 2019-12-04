|
Maynard Keith Yost, 83, of Sterling, Colorado passed away peacefully at his home on December 1, 2019. Visitation will be from noon to 7 pm Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Tennant Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 5 at Tennant Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Haxtun Cemetery. Maynard was born in Haxtun, Colorado on October 31, 1936 to Harold A. Yost and Dora Helene Cole Yost. He grew up on a farm north of Dailey, Colorado and attended school in Dailey until he was in the 5th grade. From the farm, the family moved into Haxtun, where he continued his education in the Haxtun School system. Maynard was active in football, basketball, and track. He also played clarinet in the high school band. Two of his mentors in school were Coach Tracy Borah, and music/band Teacher William Funke. These two individuals both had a dramatic effect on his life. Each had his undying respect and gratitude his entire life. In 1954, Maynard joined the U.S. Navy. Soon after joining the Navy he received his GED. He played drums in the recruit Navy Drum and Bugle Corps. He then continued his Navy education at communication electrician's school. After that he volunteered for submarine service and was transferred to New London, Connecticut for submarine school, and then onto submarine electrical school. Upon graduation he was ordered to report for duty on the Submarine USS Besugo (SS-321) based out of San Diego, CA. He served on board that ship until his release from active duty in October 1957. His service on a submarine still remains a fond memory of his life. On November 2, 1957, Maynard married Carol Jacqueline Leonard. While living in California they had two children, sons Dennis and Richard. While living in California he worked at the Post Office in San Rafael and later drove a linen supply truck. In the fall of 1960, they moved to Crook, Colorado and he started a business trucking cattle, called Yost & Son. In January 1961, Maynard joined his father and his partner Paul Vandenbark, as a part of V-Y Truck Line, Inc. While living in Crook they had two more children, Shelly Lynn Yost and Stacey Anne Yost Zink. A few years later Maynard and his father purchased Paul Vandenbark's share of the company. Later his brother-in-law Jack Norlin of Crook joined the company as one of its owners, as did his son Richard (Rick). Jack sold his company interest in 2002 and then Rick became the sole operator of V-Y. Maynard served as Mayor of Crook, Commander of the VFW Post 4191 of Crook, and was an active member of the Crook Volunteer Fire Department. In 1977, he was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives. He served 1, two-year term in the House and was a member of the Agriculture committee as well as Vice Chairman of the Transportation Committee. In 1979, he was elected to the Colorado State Senate and served 1, 4-year term in that body. He was chairman of the Agricultural, Natural Resources and Energy Committee, Vice Chairman of the Transportation Committee and member of the Business Affairs and Labor Committee. He served on the Board of Directors of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association and was President and Chairman of the Board of that association. He is also a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4191 Crook, American Legion Post 20 Sterling, and the B.P.O.E. 1336 Life Member Sterling. He was an associate member of the Submarine Veterans of WWII, and a Life member of the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. Maynard retired from V-Y and spent winters in Mesquite, Nevada golfing and "gambling your inheritance" as he would joke with his children. On September 22, 2006, Maynard married Teresa Ann Cheney Blackburn and she was the love of his life and he was thankful for her being a part of his life. According to Maynard, "Other than my family and friends, I would say the game of golf has been enjoyed by me as my most favorite sport and by far the most challenging." Maynard proudly had 2 holes in one! Maynard was preceded in death by father Harold in 1991, mother Helene in 2010, his wife of 41 years Jackie in 1998, and daughter Shelly in 2015. Maynard is survived by wife Teresa Ann Yost of Mesquite, Nevada; son Dennis and wife Karen of Torrington, Wyoming, son Richard "Rick" and wife Korrie of Sterling, Colorado; daughter Stacey and husband AJ Zink of Iliff, Colorado; 6 grandchildren: Casey Yost, Jenni Korte, Michael K. Yost, Timothy Zink, Jeremiah Zink, and Abbey Zink; 5 great-grandchildren: Joey, Presley, and Mia Korte, and Zander and Zachary Yost; sister Lynnette Norlin and brother-in-law Jack of Apache Junction, Arizona; brother H. Alvin Yost and wife Sherrilyn of Deadwood, South Dakota. Maynard was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by Teresa's children: Dawn Syling and husband Jim, Jay Ollig and wife Rene, April Milne and husband Keith; 7 grandchildren: Rochelle, Kayla, Jaclyn and husband William, Caryn, James, Taylor, and Olivia; 3 great-grandchildren: Trevor, Cody, and William. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Eastern Colorado Services for the Developmentally Disabled (ECSDD) in honor of his daughter, Shelly Yost, care of Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 4, 2019